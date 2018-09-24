Former Charlotte County sergeant tied to shipment of illegal drug GBL

A former Charlotte County deputy shipped a dangerous illegal drug to his in-laws’ house.

A new investigation reveals he shipped the chemical called GBL, and experts say it is only used for two things: a steroid, and a date rape drug.

But the drug shipment isn’t the only thing that led to his termination, investigators say he was fired from the agency after allegedly exposing himself at a restaurant in Punta Gorda in July.

Now, neighbors want him arrested.

“It’s disturbing, I mean we’re already having all the narcotic issues in the community,” one neighbor said.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation found that former Charlotte County Sergeant, James White, tried to get his hands on GBL, which if mixed with alcohol can be used as a date rape drug.

“What happens to GBL when you ingest it, it can convert to GBH…GBH is one of those party drugs, date rape drugs, those types of things that can cause faintness or cause someone to pass out, memory loss,” said Executive Director of Drug Free Charlotte, Diane Ramseyer.

The FDLE says the package containing GBL was shipped to White’s in-laws and was tracked by electronic devices registered to White.

Investigators also say they found White unlawfully using a two-way communication device and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

So far, no arrest has been made.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Luft