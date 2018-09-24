FBI searching for missing 6-year-old boy out of North Carolina

The FBI are involved in a search for a 6-year-old North Carolina boy Monday afternoon.

Officials say that Maddox Ritch, 6, disappeared from a park Saturday.

More than two dozen agencies are looking in Rankin Lake Park just outside of Charlotte for Maddox, who is autistic and non-verbal.

He was last seen with his dad and another adult at the park.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued because police say the case does not fit the criteria as there is no known abduction as of Saturday night.