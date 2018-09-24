Democratic candidate for congress April Freeman has died, according to family

April Freeman, Democratic Candidate for congress has died, according to a post on her Facebook page written by her husband.

Freeman was running for Congressional FL District 17.

The Facebook post reads:

Its with great sadness that I feel I must inform all of you that my beloved wife April passed away suddenly last night. To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you.

Trust WINK News to bring you the latest details as they are confirmed.

Its with great sadness that I feel I must inform all of you that my beloved wife April passed away suddenly last night. To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you. Posted by April Freeman on Monday, September 24, 2018