Cape Coral police ask for help identifying Lowe’s theft suspect

According to Cape Coral police, a man entered Lowe’s home improvement store and placed two items in a shopping cart. He then proceeded to the front of the store near the returns desk.

Once there he had a brief conversation with a store cashier and explained he was waiting for his wife to bring in the receipts before he leaves.

When the clerk wasn’t looking the suspect left when someone else came in the main doors.

Total value taken was $1,098.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: WINK News