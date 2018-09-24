Attempted kidnapping near FGCU campus, suspect sought

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down a suspect who tried to kidnap a young woman late Sunday night.

The victim pulled into the parking lot at The Residences college dorm, located at 19801 Village Center Drive in Estero, just after 11:30 p.m. when she heard a vehicle speeding behind her. She said she turned around to look and the vehicle came to a stop right next to her. The driver then got out of the vehicle.

Without saying a word, the man grabbed the victim’s jacket and began forcibly pulling her towards his car. In fear for her safety, the victim fought back until the suspect let go. The victim managed to run away and call for help, while the suspect fled towards nearby shops and then eventually onto Ben Hill Griffin Boulevard.

Law enforcement says the suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a thin build, blond hair, brown eyes and a possible scar under his left eye near his nose.

He was driving a black Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attempted kidnapping, or who may have any information on the suspect, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.