Tropical Storm Kirk moving west across Atlantic

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Kirk is continuing to move west across the eastern Atlantic but does not currently pose any threat to land.

In a Saturday night update, the National Hurricane Center said Kirk was 425 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

Forecasters expect some strengthening through Sunday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

5:00 AM Sun. Sept. 23

Location: 9.1°N 28.0°W

Moving: W at 18 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Author: AP