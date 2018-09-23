SUV crashes into Cape Coral restaurant on Del Prado

A Cape Coral restaurant is reopening its doors after an SUV plowed into it Saturday.

The SUV crashed into Fins Seafood and Dive Bar at 3422 Del Prado Boulevard when the restaurant was full of people eating dinner.

Bobby Lee of Cape Coral was inside when it happened, “I was watching the football game and all of a sudden there was a big bang. It sounded like lightening maybe hitting the building or thunder. That’s about how loud it was, and then I look over and there’s a car going through the sitting inside, almost inside.”

Customers inside the restaurant came together to help the woman inside the vehicle who was unconscious.

There were no reported injuries inside the restaurant and we’re working to find out the condition of the driver.