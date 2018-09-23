Six Flags offers $300, season passes in 30-hour coffin challenge

Six Flags St. Louis is celebrating 30 Years of Screams during Fright Fest 2018 with the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge. Six coffin dwellers will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin, from 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 13 until 7:00 pm on Sunday October 14. Here are the rules according to a press release:

The Basics

Coffin dwellers will be allowed to bring a friend along during Fright Fest operating hours, but they must brave the non-operating hours alone. Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking about in the darkness. Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

The Winnings

$300

Two 2019 Gold Season Passes

A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes

A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed

Their coffin! That’s right – the handcrafted coffin is yours to keep!

If more than one participant is remaining after 30 hours, there will be a random drawing for the $300. All participants remaining will receive the Season Passes and Fright Fest package.

If you think you can spend 30 hours in a coffin, visit sixflags.com for more information.