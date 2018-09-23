Nearly $18M in cocaine seized in donated boxes of bananas

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) found something unexpected in 2 pallets comprised of 45 boxes of bananas that were donated at the Ports of America in Freeport: Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine.

The bananas had been donated to the TDCJ because they were too ripe, the TDCJ said in a Facebook post. Two sergents from the Scott Unit were loading up the bananas when they noticed one of the boxes felt different.

Under the bananas, they found a bundle of a white powdery substance, which U.S. Customs agents confirmed was cocaine.

They searched all 45 boxes and found 540 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17,820,000.

U.S. Customs and Drug Enforcement are investigating.

Author: CBS News