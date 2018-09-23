Fatal Naples crash leaves one person dead, two with minor injuries

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Naples Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Russel Mechaluk, 55, was heading north on U.S. 41 north of Pine Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m when a second vehicle behind him attempted to change lanes, hitting the right-rear side of Mechaluk’s car.

As a result of being hit, Mechaluk’s car crashed into a tree in the median of U.S. 41.

A passenger of the vehicle, Marie Antoinette Mechaluk, 45, later died at NCH Downtown hospital.

Russel Mechaluk and the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by FHP.