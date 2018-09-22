Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Kirk has formed.

It is the eleventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The Lesser Antilles will need to monitor the progress of this storm for potential impacts late-next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

New Tropical Storm formed south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to move quickly westward across the deep tropical Atlantic.

Tropical Depression #11 has formed about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. The depression has maximum winds of 35 mph and is moving to the west at 5 pm. A slow westward or west-northwest motion is expected over the next few days.

It is expected to dissipate by Sunday evening before it moves through the Windward Islands.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a non-tropical low is forecast to form this weekend between Bermuda and the Azores. There is a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

Another non-tropical low sitting 150 miles east of Bermuda now carries a 30% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next five days.

A tropical wave southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

