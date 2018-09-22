Ron DeSantis met with FGCU researchers to discuss water crisis

Republican Candidate for Governor, Ron DeSantis met with FGCU researchers and other elected officials of Southwest Florida to address the water crisis that is plaguing Florida.

“When you look at things like red tide, we want to be able to tackle that with the best science,” said DeSantis.

He says if elected, he vows to appoint the right people to the South Florida water management district to make water quality a top priority.

Something he claims, his competitor, Andrew Gillum isn’t doing.

“I’m somebody that’s been very forward leaning on fixing the water problems in Florida. That’s not something that has been central for him,” said DeSantis.

When we spoke to Gillum last month, he told WINK News something different.

“Ultimately, there is not a corporate profit that is worth ruining our air quality. There is not a corporation powerful enough that should be able to roughshod over our water quality,” said Gillum.

Right now, no state agency is testing the air quality for toxins related to the water crisis.