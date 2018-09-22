Lee County infant rushed to hospital after near drowning in pool

An infant has been transported to Golisano Children’s Hospital after being found in a residential area pool.

According to Officials, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Pineapple Road early this morning.

The child had been pulled from the pool and was being given CPR by a bystander as law enforcement was arriving.

Current condition of the child is not known right now

The investigation is on-going.

