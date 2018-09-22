Island Hopper Song Writer Fest hopes to bring much needed business

As many businesses are desperate for relief, help might be coming as the Island Hopper Song Writer Fest comes back for the 5th time.

The event is going on this weekend until next weekend and will end on Fort Myers beach, in hopes of providing that area with relief as well.

So far, the event has brought more business to both Sanibel and Captiva.

The event is multi-city, multi-day music festival that attracts thousands of music lovers in town to see more than 75 singer-songwriters from across the country. The event starts Sept. 21-23 on Captiva Island, then moves Sept. 24-27 to historic downtown Fort Myers before closing Sept. 28-30 on Fort Myers Beach.

The event begins at 2 pm on Saturday, and for more information you can visit their website at Island Hopper Song Writer Fest.