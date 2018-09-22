Bonita Beach still suffering from red tide effects

As red tide continues to linger in the waters of Southwest Florida, the beaches are showing the results as dead sea life continues to wash ashore.

This morning, thousands of dead marine life were found along Barefoot Beach.

Our crews spotted hundreds of blue crab in the mix of dead sea life, and one turtle was found as well.

As crews clean up the beach, tourists say they’re just trying to make the best of their vacation.

“It’s pretty hot out here. We just thought we’d cool off so we just kind of stepped around the crabs,” said Brooke Carroll.

Beach go’ers in the area we spoke to say as long as they continue to try and keep the beaches clean, they will be more likely to come back and visit.