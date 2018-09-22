Punta Gorda resident dead after being struck by a car

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Charlotte County while walking down the side of the road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Lincoln Continental was driving south on U.S. 41, north of Oil Well Road.

The pedestrian was walking in the outside lane also going south on U.S. 41.

The front of the vehicle hit the pedestrian from behind and vaulted them over the hood of the car into the windshield.

The fatal accident is currently under investigation.

