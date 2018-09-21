Woman accused of drunkenly driving with child into pond

A Florida woman is accused of drunkenly driving a truck with an 8-year-old in the passenger seat and crashing into a retention pond.

The Lakeland Ledger reports 33-year-old Michelle Lynn Snover was arrested on charges including driving under the influence and negligent child abuse without bodily harm. A Polk County Sheriff’s Office report says Snover drove through the end of a cul-de-sac and into a retention pond.

It says Snover’s 8-year-old passenger was able to get out of the truck and ask neighbors for help. It says Snover initially told deputies she had taken a ride-sharing service to the pond. It also says she failed a sobriety test and her blood alcohol concentration was .13, which is above the legal limit of .08.

It’s unclear if Snover has a lawyer.

Author: Associated Press