Two men arrested for sexually abusing a 9-year-old child in Bonita

Two men have been arrested after being accused of Capital Sexual Battery of a child in Bonita Springs.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of sexual abuse Thursday by Timoteo Escalante Sebastian, 21, and Efrain Santiago Joaquin, 21.

LCSO says the suspects are known to the victim.

After deputies talked with the victim and family, detectives learned of multiple incidents of sexual abuse that occurred between the victim and the suspects over the last two years.

Both men were questioned and ultimately arrested, facing charges of sexual battery.