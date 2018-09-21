Three charged with Grand Theft Auto after crashing into a house

An SUV has crashed into a home at the corner of Pawnee Street and Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police say they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Romeo Lane.

Police received a call from a citizen reporting the suspects in the vehicle were armed with a handgun.

Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle that was described and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police at high speeds.

While attempting to make a turn on Michigan Avenue and Pawnee Street, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a house.

Officers were able to quickly catch the suspects and located a handgun in the car.

The three arrested were the driver Theron Mitchell, 20, Tyrone Witty, Jr, 29, and Antonio Burns, 25.

Mitchell was charged with Grand Theft Auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving without a license and resisting arrest without violence.

Witty, Jr. has been charged with resisting arrest without violence and on a local warrant for grand theft.

Burns has been charged with resisting arrest without violence.