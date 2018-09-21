Several people slashed, including 3 infants, at day care in Queens, NY

A 52-year-old woman allegedly slashed herself and then turned the blade on five other people, including three infants, early Friday morning in Flushing, Queens.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a home operating as a day care on 161st Street. It’s unclear whether it was a legal child care facility.

Police said the father of a child was stabbed in the leg and a female coworker was also wounded. One of the infants suffered serious injuries.

Four other uninjured children were removed from the home for observation.

“I got up, went and got dressed, and came out to see which house is it, because obviously I’m concerned, this is my neighborhood,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

The suspect was taken into custody and then taken to New York–Presbyterian/Queens hospital with self-inflicted wounds. The five victims were taken to area hospitals.