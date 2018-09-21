Parents concerned with bathroom restrictions for Collier County students

A new rule at Collier County Middle School that limits students to the number of times they can use the bathroom each semester does not sit well with some parents.

Parents, Ashley Sulik, and Amanda McDaniel say they are fed up with the school’s new policy.

“I just think it’s wrong, it’s like their being treated like animals,” said McDaniel.

“My daughter shouldn’t be allowed a certain amount of hall passes a year to use the restroom,” said Sulik.

The district says the policy gives students three bathroom passes per period each quarter, but Sulik says having her daughter going to the restroom at Gulf View Middle School shouldn’t have to be regulated at all.

“Girls need to use the bathroom more than males do and honestly I feel like if the teachers were doing their job, they wouldn’t have to take this extra step and unnecessary boundaries,” said Sulik.

The district says the policy is there to make sure kids know how often they could miss important information.

They add students “have the opportunity to use the restroom before school, during the 6 passing periods between classes, during physical education class, during lunch, and after school.”

McDaniel and Sulik are now trying to get the policy changed.

“We’re not going to stop because we are the voice of our children, so.”