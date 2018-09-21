Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces Carmine Marceno as new Sheriff

Following the retirement of Lee County Sheriff, Mike Scott, Officer Carmine Marceno is announced the new Lee County Sheriff.

Marceno is taking over for long time Sheriff, Mike Scott, who is stepping down on Monday to take care of his 90-year old mother.

Scott recommended Marceno to take his position.

“He’s got an energy and a passion for the job that I’ve not seen frankly, I don’t even know that I could really look myself in the mirror and say that mine was to that level,” said Scott.

Marceno steps into the new leadership role with more than 20 years of experience.

the Bronx native started his career in Suffolk County before moving down to southwest Florida in 2003.

He dedicated a decade of service to the Collier County Sheriff’s office before joining Lee County.

In his two years as Undersheriff, Marceno has become the face of the agency.

Being the one to announce the arrest in a big case and helping organize community basketball games.