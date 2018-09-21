LCSO asks for help locating missing 88-year-old Lehigh Acres woman

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to locate a missing 88-year-old Lehigh Acres woman.

Origele Tossel was last seen at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at her residence on Poisettia Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress and a black hat.

Origele may appear confused if you come in contact with her. Should you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Origele Tossel, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.