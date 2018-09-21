Gov. Rick Scott hoping to use clay treatment to reduce red tide

Gov. Rick Scott is proposing a new strategy to combat the red tide plaguing Southwest Florida water.

Scott announced a partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife along with researchers from all over the world to see if clay can get rid of the toxic algae bloom.

The idea is the algae will stick to the clay and the clay, being heavy, will drag the toxins down to the seafloor and away from sunlight that keeps it alive.

Mote Marine Lab scientists tested this before, and successfully reduced algae counts in a controlled environment, however they weren’t as lucky testing the clay in real water.

But with high concentrations of red tide still popping up along our beaches, beachgoers and Florida residents are crossing their fingers hoping scientists can make it work this time around.

Using clay to reduce algae date back decades, but scientists plan to test a new kind of clay that will be more effective and less harmful to the environment.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

