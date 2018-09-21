FMPD still looking for one man in connection with homicide investigation

The Fort Myers Police Department located one man and are still seeking the public’s help finding another in connection with the death of a 27-year-old.

Aaron Johnson was found shot dead in on Cuba Street near Lincoln Boulevard September 11, police said.

Fort Myers police are looking for Curtis Thornton, 29, who is a person of interest in the active homicide investigation.

Police say to caution as he may be armed.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thornton, please contact Detective Mali Langton at 239-321-8015 or call the Fort Myers Police Department non-emergency number 239-321-7700.

Individuals with information regarding this case or the location of the persons of interest call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.00. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.