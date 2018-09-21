Experts noticing less wildlife due to redtide and algae blooms

Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife center has been especially busy this year, with how much animals and sea life have been affected by redtide this year.

Experts with CROW say because of the amount of sea life that has already died this year, there is just less around. It’s something that people on local beaches are noticing.

“I’ve been swimming in the sea this morning and there is not a living thing in the sea,” said one beach go’er.

Doctor Robin Bast is a vet here, she says since just last week,twenty birds came in with suspected red tide poisoning.

“Nervous system issues or we’re also seeing them come in emaciated or very thin because they’re not able to find the appropriate food sources they’d normally find,” said Bast.

You may not see as many dead fish on the beach right now, but CROW experts believe its a sign of the dwindling population.

The number of sick animals linked to red tide poisoning is now almost at 400, and that’s just at the CROW clinic. A more than 300 percent increase from last year.

“”If it clears up I think everything will go back to normal pretty quickly,” said Bast.

But the effects could linger for a while.

“The toxins stay in different plants and things like that in the food chain for a while so just because the bloom isn’t here doesn’t mean we won’t still see animals affected by it.”

If you find a sick animal or want to help with the CROW organization, you can contact them at 239-472-3644.