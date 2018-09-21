Arthrex employee accused of video voyeurism in co-ed bathroom

A man is accused of setting up a video camera in an employee bathroom at the Arthrex work facility in south Fort Myers.

Jerrod Green, an employee of Arthrex, is accused of video voyeurism in his work place.

Investigators say his mistake? Recording himself setting the camera up.

According to the arrest report, Green set up a camera underneath the sink in a public co-ed bathroom at the Arthrex facility on Plantation Road.

Arthrex released a statement that confirms Green was an employee at the time of the incident, but he no longer works there.

The company said it doesn’t tolerate anything that could compromise the safety and security of its employees.

Green turned himself into the sheriff’s office around 12:30 Friday morning and had his first appearance this afternoon.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft