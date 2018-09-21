Arrest made for fatal Fort Myers crash in May, following investigation

Following an investigation into a fatal crash in Fort Myers on May 27, 2018, officials have arrested a man for driving without a drivers license and causing a death.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Highway Patrol arrested Hermelo Maya Arias, 40, for driving without a license and causing a death, which is a 3rd degree felony.

In addition to that charge, Arias will also be charged for exceeding speed limit involving a crash with a death.

According to reports, Arias was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on State Road 80 at 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

Arias was approaching a green traffic signal at Joel Boulevard. The victim, Taylor Hicks, 21,from Labelle, Fla., was driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta westbound on State Road 80, attempting to turn left onto southbound Joel Boulevard while facing a green traffic signal.

In doing so, Hick’s Ford Fiesta turned left in front of Arias’s vehicle. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, forcing both vehicles to final rest within the southeast side grass shoulder. Hicks died as a result of her injuries. Hermelo Arias, and his passenger, Jair Cuevas Salina,23, of Alva, Fla. sustained minor injuries and were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.