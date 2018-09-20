Veteran in search of kidney uses unique advertisement

A man in need of a kidney is using a unique way of advertising in hopes that somebody who can help will notice and donate.

Jose Rodriguez says getting a new kidney would help him be able to enjoy life again.

“It would bring back a lot of self esteem, power, and gladness to be alive and enjoying life again,” said Rodriguez.

He says his kidney’s are failing right now and he depends on dialysis to keep him alive.

“I do it at home every night for 10 hours,” Rodriguez says, in reference to his dialysis.

Instead of waiting for a miracle, he is taking matters into his own hands in order to find his much needed kidney.

He posted a message on the back of his truck asking for anybody who could help to please contact him.

He says he got the idea from a story he saw where someone was advertising the need for one on a t-shirt. He’s had the sign on the back of his truck for 4 months.

According to Doctor Jeffrey Veale, with the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center says the need for kidneys in the U.S. is huge.

“There’s about 30,000,000 people in the United States with chronic kidney disease,” Dr. Veale said.

In the U.S., 13 people die a day on average according to Kidney.org, which is a statistic that Rodriguez says he doesn’t want to be a part of.

“There’s a big need. Why let your organ go to waste if you can help give somebody life.”

He encourages anybody to consider donating, even if it might not help him.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

