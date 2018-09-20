Student pilot breaches commercial jet at Melbourne airport, officials say

A student pilot made unauthorized access to a commercial jet early Thursday at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, prompting officials to close the airport, authorities said.

The incident took place in a maintenance area of the airport at 1 Air Terminal Parkway in Melbourne.

The student was apprehended, but his intentions are not known, according to airport spokeswoman Lori Booker.

Authorities conducted a security sweep of the entire airport, which reopened around 7 a.m., according to Booker.

Video from WKMG showed police searching a vehicle at the airport.

No other details have been released.

Melbourne International Airport is closed until further notice due to police activity. ALL flights suspended at this time. Please avoid the area and we will update you with more information. @MelbourneFL — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 20, 2018

The airport terminal is open and has returned to normal operations. Please check with carriers for flight details. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 20, 2018

Author: WKMG