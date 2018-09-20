Law enforcement official: 3 killed in shooting in Harford County, Maryland

Multiple police agencies are responding after reports of shots fired in Harford County, Maryland just south of Aberdeen.

Associated Press reports that at least 3 people have been killed and two others were injured at a Rite-Aid distribution center on Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the situation is still active.

The call came at 9:09 a.m. for the shooting in Perryman, a neighborhood off Route 40, in a warehouse complex.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area as the situation is still fluid.

Motorists should expect traffic and delays in the area.

Flares are set up across Spesutia Road, part of the road is closed and crime tape is marking the closure.

Witnesses say they are seeing multiple police departments and ambulances responding. Many roads in the area are closed.

ATF and FBI is also responding to the scene. Some area schools have also been placed on lockdown. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is closely monitoring the situation. “We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Author: WJZ CBS Baltimore