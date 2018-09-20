Ron DeSantis says relationship with Trump still strong despite dispute

Following a disagreement on a statement President Trump made in regards to the death toll in Puerto Rico, Ron DeSantis and President Trump may not be as close as they were.

The disagreement started with a tweet Trump made, claiming the death toll in Puerto Rico was inflated to make him look bad.

Ron DeSantis issued a statement claiming the numbers were correct and they had not been inflated.

Shortly after, Politico reported that President Trump was angered by the statement and no longer intends to campaign for DeSantis.

Republican nominee DeSantis insists their relationship is unchanged.

“I don’t think anything’s changed, so I think, I think, I think, I think we’re good,” said DeSantis.

Some in the community think what DeSantis did, by standing up to the President, was the right thing.

“Well I’m sure it made Trump really mad, i’m getting tired of all of these excuses and him thinking everybody is ganging up on him. I think he’s done some good things but it’s just ridiculous what’s going on. It’s like a big game,” said Mark Bowers.

But DeSantis says he still expects to see President Trump, his most powerful ally, on the campaign trail with him.