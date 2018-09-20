Punta Gorda homeowners meet with contractor over seawall repairs

Homeowners in Punta Gorda Isles were left with damaged seawalls after Hurricane Irma and one year later, they are dealing with slow construction.

Neighbors are sick of dealing with torn up backyards, broken pipe lines and damaged curbing.

The contractor, Duncan Seawall, hired by the City of Punta Gorda to fix the hurricane damage is now in the hot seat for property damages in violation of the contract.

Now neighbors are pointing fingers at the City.

“I invite all of you to take a walk around some of these neighborhoods and take a look at the shoddy work that has been completed. This is an embarrassment for the city of Punta Gorda,” Bob Fish said, addressing the City Canal Advisory Board.

Thursday, the city canal supervisor and Duncan Seawall met with neighbors individually.

But when a homeowner invited WINK News to hear from the contractor, they wouldn’t go on record and the meeting was cut short citing “protocol.”

According to the City, homeowners and Duncan Seawall agreed that the concerns would be addressed.

Now, homeowners just hope someone will follow through.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Emily Luft