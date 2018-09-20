Investigation finds Marco Island police officer guilty of inappropriate conduct

A police officer for Marco Island Police Department has been terminated after an internal affairs investigation found him guilty of inappropriate conduct while on-duty, according to Marco Island Police Department.

After a 6 month investigation, officials found that Officer Kevin Hennings had sex with a 20-year-old woman while on the clock.

The woman told investigators they had sexual encounters 10 to 12 times.

Residents of the island say they are shocked this is happening.

“There is just crazy hanky-panky going on, on the island and for that I’m very disappointed,” said Bob Roth, who lives on the island.

Hennings denied ever having sexual relations with the woman but was caught in the lie when text messages were found between the two discussing plans to meet up. Text messages from Hennings, telling the woman to erase the texts from him were also found.

The report also revealed Hennings GPS in his car tracked him to the home of the woman, and also to a frequent meet-up spot where they parked for more than an hour.

The department is now ramping up supervisions of their officers.

“One of the police officers actually had to be fired for this behavior, this is just sick on his part because at some point the jig is up,” said Hunter Johnson, who lives on Marco Island.

Two other officers resigned earlier this month when they were accused of having sex with that same woman.

As for Roth, he’s ready to see the Marco Island police department move in a positive direction.

Let’s hope this is the end of it and this was just a few bad eggs in the whole situation and that what happened happened let’s move on,” said Roth.