FGCU hosts event on anniversary of Hurricane Maria landfall

Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico, causing tremendous destruction.

Students and community members gathered at Florida Gulf Coast University Thursday to discuss the fallout from the category 4 storm and how to help.

“We had a couple of faculty members who traveled to Puerto Rico this summer and are starting a documentary about the relief efforts and what happened to Puerto Rico,” said Ysatiz Pinero at FGCU.

One of those areas still needing help is the island’s only children’s hospital.

Golisano Children’s Hospital assisted last year by sending three NIC-U cribs, but more help is needed.

“There’s water damage, elevators not functioning, there’s lives at stake if we don’t take care of the only trauma hospital on the island for children,” said Claribel Bocanegra with the Hispanic American Doctor’s Association of SWFL.

If you’d like to help or read more, you can visit their website.