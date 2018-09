Estero votes unanimously to purchase 62 acres of land for $24.5

The Village of Estero just made a big buy, voting unanimously to purchase a 62-acre plot of land along Corkscrew Road and U.S. 41 north to Judeth Lane.

The land purchase will cost $24.5 million, but neighbors are happy with the decision, saying it is important to preserve local green space.

