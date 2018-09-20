Code violations pile up for Jones Walker apartments in Fort Myers

The residents of the Jones Walker apartments live in moldy, pest-infested apartments, and their concerns were finally heard by Fort Myers Code Enforcement Thursday.

“I’m just worried. I’m just worried about what’s going to happen to these people, myself once they do get vouchers,” said Ebony Lee, who is a resident at Jones Walker.

The majority of complaints and code violations are open and the code board told property management that they should be embarrassed.

They will continue to stack fines until something is done.

“We need to make it a priority to get these units fixed. This is a million-dollar company that could fix this so when we say three months, three months is a long time to live like that,” said Jeff Gonzales with code enforcement.

Code enforcement also noted that the things that were fixed weren’t done properly. Maintenance and repairs haven’t even started work at some units.

Now the property and it’s manager are facing daily fines for hundreds of dollars per unit, after code enforcement held a special meeting for the apartments.

Code enforcement tells management that they need to do better, and they need to do it quickly.

The Department of Housing was last here a few weeks ago for inspections and once they complete the necessary paperwork, they will send WINK News the results, which could potentially lead to vouchers for the people living in poorly-maintained units.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Emily Luft