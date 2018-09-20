A car crashes into a home on Pawnee Street at Michigan Avenue Thursday. Credit: WINK News.
FORT MYERS

SUV crashes into home on Pawnee Street in Fort Myers

Published: September 20, 2018 12:52 PM EDT
Updated: September 20, 2018 1:46 PM EDT

An SUV has crashed into a home at the corner of Pawnee Street and Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police say they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Romeo Lane.

Police received a call from a citizen reporting the suspects in the vehicle were armed with a handgun.

Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle that was described and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police at high speeds.

While attempting to make a turn on Michigan Avenue and Pawnee Street, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a house.

Officers were able to quickly catch the suspects and located a handgun in the car.

No injuries were reported and the house sustained structural damage. All suspects are currently being booked with charges pending.

 

