SUV crashes into home on Pawnee Street in Fort Myers

An SUV has crashed into a home at the corner of Pawnee Street and Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police say they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Romeo Lane.

Police received a call from a citizen reporting the suspects in the vehicle were armed with a handgun.

Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle that was described and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police at high speeds.

While attempting to make a turn on Michigan Avenue and Pawnee Street, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a house.

Officers were able to quickly catch the suspects and located a handgun in the car.

No injuries were reported and the house sustained structural damage. All suspects are currently being booked with charges pending.