Cape Coral test results show high levels of blue-green algae pollution

New testing revealed that the pollution in the Cabot Canal in Cape Coral is 9 times higher than it should be.

But the good news is they are three weeks into algae cleanup and the results show algae is starting to shrink, but neighbors know there is a long way to go.

WINK News Reporter Kelsey Kushner was live in Cape Coral taking a look at current water quality conditions. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner