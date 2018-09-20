Cape Coral proposing a settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

One year ago Jessica Green died at the intersection of 8th Court and Southwest 32nd Terrace in Cape Coral, just six days after Hurricane Irma.

Now, a memorial stands in that intersection, and on Monday, her family and close friends gathered to pay respects.

“We stop by — I stop by the stop all the time — we remember her that way, she’s in our hearts,” said Jeff Jones.

Jones is a family friend of Jessica and her mother. His son was her best friend.

Today, WINK learned the City is proposing settling with Jessica’s family to the tune of $200,000.

Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the Irma debris should have been removed, preventing the tragedy.

“I’d give it all back — plus a billion dollars more to have her back,” Jones said.

WINK also spoke with the other driver involved, who agreed with Jessica’s family.

“As far as the justice that needs to be done…the City needs to take responsibility. They should have been on top of that,” the driver said.

According to court documents, the City received notification of the tree blocking the stop sign one day before the deadly crash.

Jones said a portable stop sign, anything, would’ve helped.

“I know they were overwhelmed after Hurricane Irma but there’s a lot of stuff they could have done,” he said.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Luft