80-year-old woman missing from south Fort Myers nursing home

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a missing Fort Myers woman.

Louise Howard, 80, left the Lamplight Assisted Living on Park Meadows Drive by foot where she’s a patient, the facility confirmed.

Howard is described as 5′ 1″ and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Louise Howard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call them at 239-477-1000.