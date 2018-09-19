Unknowingly mixing chemicals leads to HAZMAT alert at a home in Immokalee

Call leads to HAZMAT alert at a home in Immokalee
According to the Immokalee Fire Control District, a call was received about the mixing of chemicals which led to a HAZMAT alert Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Summer Glen Blvd.

The fire department says in an attempt to clean a drain, the residents unknowingly mixed chemicals that reacted negatively & were overwhelmed by the fumes.

After thorough analysis the crews on-scene determined a hazard no longer exists.

All patients have been treated & released.

