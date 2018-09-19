Trump rips Sessions: ‘I don’t have an attorney general’

President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on Jeff Sessions, saying, “I don’t have an attorney general.”

Trump says in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday he’s “so sad over Jeff Sessions,” whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The president claims in the interview Sessions did not need to do so. But Department of Justice guidelines recommended the attorney general step away because of his own contacts with Russian officials during his time with the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump escalated his attacks beyond the recusal, saying he’s unhappy with Sessions’ performance on several issues, including “the border.”

Trump says “we’ll see what happens” with Sessions’ future. Trump allies have suggested Sessions is safe through the midterm elections.

Sessions has said his recusal was necessary.

