SunPass saga: 2.1 million E-Pass transactions billed incorrectly, CFX said

The Central Florida Expressway Authority now says there are about 2.1 million E-PASS toll transactions with incorrect date and time stamps, stemming from SunPass maintenance issues, according to CBS 47.

That’s up significantly from the 64,000 the agency first reported.

That’s about a third of the backlog from when the system went down for maintenance earlier this summer.

In June, the SunPass billing system went down for a week for scheduled maintenance. At the end of that week, the online billing system did not return at full capacity, resulting in weeks of payment issues for thousands of SunPass customers.

LINK: File a dispute with SunPass

SunPass is run by the Florida Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Authority but the maintenance meltdown was handled by Conduent, a third-party vendor.

SunPass finished posting the 300 million backlogged transactions in August. Since then, the Turnpike Authority and the Central Florida Expressway Authority, which operates E-PASS and E-ZPass, have asked drivers to check their accounts to make sure they didn’t get double billed.

Many customers noticed the transactions were off on their bills by hours or even days.

The Expressway Authority recommends reviewing your charges before paying until officials can find a solution.

Author: Action News Jax / CBS 47