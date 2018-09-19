Portion of Fort Myers Beach clear of red tide in latest FWC map

For the first time in nearly a year, a portion of Fort Myers Beach tested negative for the toxic algae bloom.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Fort Myers Beach resident Nevada Simonetti.

The latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation red tide map shows a portion of Fort Myers Beach is clear of the bloom.

Yet, red tide is still lingering around Bonita Springs, Sanibel and further north.

“Although we do live in state, we were upset to hear about the red tide because it seem to be worst this year,” said Beth Mortimer. “It’s gorgeous. There is no smell, there’s nothing here. It’s a gorgeous day at the beach.”

The last time Fort Myers Beach was this clear of red tide was October of 2017, according to FWC maps.

