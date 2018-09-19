Parents concerned about unreliable school bus schedules

School started back up a month ago, but morning after morning, some students are still arriving after the bell.

Late buses and unreliable transportation continues to be a frustrating problem for parents worried about their kids’ safety.

One mom says her daughter’s bus is not only late, but a different bus picks her up every day, and she’s scared her daughter could be dropped off in the wrong location.

After waiting 45 minutes, her mom gave up and had to take her to class.

She says the waiting game happens daily, and sometimes the bus doesn’t come at all.

“I have no idea what bus my kids supposed to get on,” Angie Woodburn said. “She has no idea what her bus number is and it’s never the same driver so a bus pulls up, it’s a school bus. She gets on it but who’s to say what school she’s gonna end up at.”

As a single mother of five, she says she’s forced to juggle because of the unreliable bus system.

“It’s like I gotta pick and choose which kids gonna be late and which one is gonna be in the least trouble for it, basically,” she said.

Woodburn is especially concerned about her nine-year-old’s safety since she is the only student at her bus stop. She’s done waiting for changes.

“I have called transportation over a dozen times. I’ve left countless messages.”

WINK News reached out to Lee County School District who says they will resolve the issue with the family directly rather than through the media.

But Woodburn says she hasn’t heard anything.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Emily Luft