Local captains supporting “Adopt a Snook” program
Charter captains, hurt by the effects of algae and red tide, are joining forces to replenish the fish in our waterways.
Charter Captain Dino brings visitors to the Gulf Straight showing them the best fishing spots for years.
“All charter captains had their favorite fishing holes … now you say well nothings happening there’s little or no activity”
They even go further, spending extra money on fuel to find clear water and biting fish for their clientele.
But the current water quality is pushing captains out of business as populations of fish, particularly snook, dwindle.
That’s why captains are teaming together in support of a new program started by Mote Marine and Florida Fish and Wildlife called “Adopt a Snook” where you can donate $100 to benefit a fish.
“I think it’s a bright light! They’re going to release them into the title rivers and estuaries,” Dino said.
In spring of next year, they will release 10,000 snook along Florida’s southwest coast to support populations.
Captain Billy Norris started the group Tamiami Sportsmen Coalition to clean up areas of Estero Bay in an effort to bring back the fish.
“If there’s no place for them to come back to the population is just gonna die off and snook just took a huge hit,” he said.
He says captains are posting pictures online with the hashtag #releasethemfortomorrow to spread awareness about no-kill fishing as well.
“All the guys that I know right now all the local guides for doing all catch and release in the back water right now,” he said.
Captains say all of this isn’t a solution but is a step forward to rebuilding healthy fisheries.
“I feel that we have to protect our fisheries for future generations.”
