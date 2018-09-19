Local boxing class fights back against Parkinson’s

Muhammad Ali once said, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” and a group of locals who have Parkinson’s just like he did are meeting multiple times a week for a boxing class to help fight back against their symptoms.

“As you build up, you release dopamine that really helps you fight back the disease,” said Roger Meyer, who takes the class three times a week.

But Rock Steady Boxing doesn’t just help these athletes fight back physically.

“Not just physically, but mentally and emotionally,” said Frank Westphal, “He’s put it back in. I’m somebody living with it, and I’m not dying from it.”

This class has become more than just a class for all who participate.

“When one of them are gone, we ask about them. We get a card, we check in. It’s like a small family,” Syd Buell said.

“Almost a contract with others here,” Meyer agreed. “I’m gonna show up, I’m gonna participate.”

The class is led by their revered general, Ned, who encourages all who enter and helps bring them hope.

“First of all Ned, the boss,” Westphal said when asked what he loves about the class. “I call him the general. Actually felt like he saved my life, I was really down.”

And although all of these people are facing a constant battle against Parkinson’s, they’re all still extremely grateful for the class.

“I like this form of exercise,” Buell said. “It’s a shame I have to have Parkinson’s to be here, but I’ll take it. I’m hoping when people see this, especially ladies, if they have Parkinson’s that they’ll come and join us. Cause we have a good time.”

The Facebook page to learn more about about the class can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/RocksteadyPeoria/.

Author: CBS affiliate, WMBD