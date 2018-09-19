Harry Chapin brings mobile food bank to Pine Island amid red tide

Businesses continue to struggle amid red tide, and some people are even losing their jobs.

To help those in need, the Harry Chapin Food Bank set up their emergency mobile food pantry on Pine Island.

Business owners like Neil Dundas who owns and operates Island Way Cafe on Pine Island says algae and red tide are keeping people away.

“The first weekend when I was gearing up to busy like normal, it was just dead,” he said. “It was scary, two weekends in a row we had no business.”

Locals like Lois McLaughlin are keeping business afloat.

“We patronize all of the island businesses that we can to make sure they stay,” she said.

But people are taking such a hit that the food bank is providing food to residents who make a living from water and tourism-related businesses.

“Families whose parents have lost their jobs and need a lot of help so we expect a lot of people will be here.”

The food pantry will be set up at the Pine Island United Methodist Church Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

