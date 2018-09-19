Germain Arena in Estero to become Hertz Arena with a new look

Hertz and the Florida Everblades have entered into a naming-rights agreement, renaming the home of the Everblades hockey team to “Hertz Arena.”

The agreement entails updating the facility’s interior and exterior with the Hertz logo and other branded signage, further strengthening Hertz’s commitment to Southwest Florida and Estero, where the company is headquartered.

The proposed design rendering for the exterior of the arena is subject to approval from the Village of Estero.

“Establishing strong roots in Southwest Florida has been very important to us since relocating our world headquarters to Estero in 2015,” said Hertz President and Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Marinello. “So many of our employees and customers live, work and travel here. We’re proud to call Estero our home and committed to making a positive impact in the community, which includes this exciting new partnership with the Everblades and the many special events thousands of people will enjoy at Hertz Arena.”

In addition to serving as the home of the Florida Everblades ECHL AA Premier Hockey League team for the past 20 years, the approximately 7,000-seat arena hosts hundreds of concerts, entertainment and sporting events each year.